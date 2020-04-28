Sudan: Information Minister - We Are Concerned About Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Khartoum — The Minister of Information and Culture, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih expressed concern about the increasing of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, which so far included half of Sudan's states.

He indicated in a press statement on the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum, this evening, following the meeting of the Health Emergency Committee, that the positive infection cases included the nine states of Khartoum, White Nile, Gedaref,, Sinnar, Al- Gezera, Red Sea, East and Central Darfur and the River Nile, which threatens the risk of the pandemic spread and requires further precautions.

Salih commended the states that have decisively dealt with borders closing and taking strict measures in implementing the complete curfew, calling for more awareness and staying in homes until we pass this stage to avoid further infections cases.

The minister has indicated that the reports of implementation of the curfew in Khartoum state pointed that the citizens did not adhere to the full and permitted ban on movement within neighborhoods and for the necessary purposes, adding that directives had been issued for the stop of all means of transportation in Khartoum state to limit the movement of citizens.

He added that the committee heard to a number of reports, in which the report of the Health Ministry included the registration of (38) new cases of infection with corona virus, and the report of a case of one death, which brings the total number of cases of infection with corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (275) cases, including (22) deaths, and the increase of total number of recovered cases to (21).

The Minister pointed to the availability of foodstuffs, especially the wheat flour and fuel, indicating the distributing of goods and social support will increase as of tomorrow, and with the start of distributing of social support to (560000) vulnerable families classified in category (C) in all localities of Khartoum state.