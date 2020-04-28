Sudan: Hamdouk - Real Development Based On Agricultural Sector

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, indicated that the real development is based on the agricultural sector, which he considered is the solution of economic crises, noting that the Sudan's agricultural resources and capabilities qualifies it to realize the food security for Africa And the Arab world.

During his chairmanship to the first meeting of the supreme national committee for the success of summer agricultural season,

He pointed to the great potentials in the field of agricultural industrialization, especially production inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides and equipment, praising the success of the past agricultural season, which achieved high productivity of wheat crop in Al-Gazera scheme, the Northern and the White Nile states.

He added that the country's agricultural sector has real opportunities for foreign investment.

On his part, Engineer Issa Osman Sharif, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, stressed the on the importance of rearranging of the agriculture sector by self-sufficiency and exporting the surplus to neighboring countries and the Arab world.

He noted to the formation of committees for an agricultural mobilization, adding that the committees concerned with the agricultural inputs, financing, customs, fees, taxes and added value to reduce the cost of production, the production committee, the local and stock markets for providing the requirements of different markets in addition to a committee for agricultural information to prepare for the upcoming summer agricultural season.