Sudan: Hamdouk - Real Development Based On Agricultural Sector

27 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, indicated that the real development is based on the agricultural sector, which he considered is the solution of economic crises, noting that the Sudan's agricultural resources and capabilities qualifies it to realize the food security for Africa And the Arab world.

During his chairmanship to the first meeting of the supreme national committee for the success of summer agricultural season,

He pointed to the great potentials in the field of agricultural industrialization, especially production inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides and equipment, praising the success of the past agricultural season, which achieved high productivity of wheat crop in Al-Gazera scheme, the Northern and the White Nile states.

He added that the country's agricultural sector has real opportunities for foreign investment.

On his part, Engineer Issa Osman Sharif, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, stressed the on the importance of rearranging of the agriculture sector by self-sufficiency and exporting the surplus to neighboring countries and the Arab world.

He noted to the formation of committees for an agricultural mobilization, adding that the committees concerned with the agricultural inputs, financing, customs, fees, taxes and added value to reduce the cost of production, the production committee, the local and stock markets for providing the requirements of different markets in addition to a committee for agricultural information to prepare for the upcoming summer agricultural season.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.