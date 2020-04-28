Tunisia: Sfax - Investigation Into Death of Patient in Hédi Chaker Hospital

27 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The public prosecutor at the Sfax 2 Court of First Instance decided to initiate an investigation into the circumstances of the death, Sunday at dawn, of a patient in one of the wards of the Hédi Chaker University Hospital in Sfax.

The first investigating judge of the court of Sfax 2 decided to handle the case, said spokesman of the Courts of Sfax Mourad Triki in a press release.

An autopsy of the body of the deceased will be performed to know the causes of death and check if there was a failure in the treatment of the patient.

This decision follows videos circulating on the social networks showing the deceased on a stretcher in a ward of the University Hospital of Sfax accompanied by his sister calling for help.

For his part, Local Health Director in Sfax Ali Ayadi said that the deceased had been suffering from diabetes and kidney failure and had nothing to do with the Covid-19 centre.

"The medical inspectorate and the hospital management opened an investigation to find out the circumstances of the death of the deceased," he added.

