Tanzania: CRDB Targets Rising Digital Services By 90%

CRDB Bank is targeting to increase its digital banking to 90 per cent by the end of this year.

The bank said almost some 80 per cent of its transactions conducted through digital platform by end of last month.

CRDB Chief Commercial Officer, Dr Joseph Witts through a release yesterday that they projected to reach the level through a special campaign dubbed 'POPOTE INATIKI'.

"Our goal is to see over 90 per cent of banking transactions goes through digital system by the end of this year," Dr Witts said.

The CCO said the aim of the campaign is to see more customers are using digital platform to help increase efficiency not only on providing banking services at simplified manner but also in other development sector by spending less time at bank halls.

"The aim is to free people from spending more time at our branches and the time saved used on other production activities," Dr Witts said.

The bank five years business strategy to 2022 focuses on bringing digital transformation in line with customers' needs at the click of button.

"Through digital transformation a customer has no need to come to branches to access services be in urban, rural, home or on street regardless is day or night," he said.

The digital platform works around the clock twenty-four seven. And the system is safe, reliable and convenient and hassle free.

"That is why we say 'POPOTE INATIKI'," Dr Witts said.

The bank said transactions are carried out digitally through SimBanking, SimAccount, and Internet Banking, CRDB Agencies and TemboCard through the shopping center (PoS) and online (e-commerce).

"In the last year 2019, we have successfully upgraded all these digital service delivery systems, as well as adding some services to these systems, and now focused on educating customers," he said.

CRDB's Senior Marketing Manager, Joe Bendera said the bank recognises young people as the most advanced in digital systems to propel picking up Rajab Abdul 'Harmonize' to sensitize and educate the community on the use of e-system.

"If we succeed in reaching the youth we will be able to reach the whole community, Harmonize is a young man who exerts a powerful influence on the young and even older people," Mr Bendera said.