Tanzania: NGO Embarks On Self-Employment Project to Support Youth

DODOMA Environmental Network (DONET), a non-governmental organisation, has embarked on a project to support youths in six villages of Chamwino District in Dodoma Region, a move that aims to curb unemployment problem.

The Executive Director of DONET, Mr Joshua Mshuda, noted here over the weekend that the project worth 40m/-, which is geared towards encouraging youth to grab business opportunities available in their respective villages would also help to curb urbanization among the youth in Dodoma.

"The main goal of the project is to encourage youths to start income generating activities to address unemployment," said the DONET's Executive Director of DONET.

Mr Mshuda pointed out the project beneficiary villages as Msanga, Nzali, Dabalo, Chilonwa, Membe and Igamba.

He said the Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) funded project targets youth aged between 18 and 35, saying the eight-month project whose implementation commenced last July will be complete February next year.

Mr Mshuda urged youth in the six beneficiary villages in Chamwino District to show up in a big number for the capacity building training programme.

"The training programme aims at building capacity to the youths both girls and boys to be able to recognize business opportunities available in their respective villages in order generate income," he said.

Mr Mshuda said that his NGO came up with the idea to start the training programme to support youth due to urbanization problem, saying there has been a growing tendency among the youths to move to urban areas to seek employments and other business opportunities.