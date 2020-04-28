Namibia: City Cop Confessed to Rape - Investigator

24 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

City Police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele allegedly admitted to raping a 27-year-old woman in January, according to one of the investigating officers dealing with the case.

Detective Ndeapo Nambahu from the Namibian Police Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit testified yesterday that this information was derived from a string of text messages exchanged between Amukwelele and the victim after the reported incident of 11 January.

Nambahu was one of the two State witnesses to take the stand in the ongoing bail application in the Katutura Magistrate's Court where rape accused Amukwelele wants to be released on bail. "In one of the text messages, he (Amukwelele) said that he had read up on date rape. He explained that it was not in his nature to do what he has done and he was sorry that it happened," said Nambahu.

Date rape, according to Wikipedia, refers to a rape in which there has been some sort of romantic or potentially sexual relationship between the two parties.

Nambahu added that the messages clearly indicate that Amukwelele was aware he had raped the victim, as he was very apologetic to her in their communication. Amukwelele was allegedly trying to emotionally manipulate the victim in his communication, according to Nambahu.

It was her testimony that while the matter was being investigated, Amukwelele contacted her to enquire about the pregnancy and the status of the investigations.

"He texted and later called me, saying that should we carry out an abortion on the victim without his consent, he was going to institute legal action against me. I interpreted that as a threat," said Nambahu.

It was her testimony that the victim requested to have the pregnancy terminated, as she did not want to bear a child that is a result of her being raped. Consequently, Nambahu facilitated the process in March to get a court order for the victim to have a medical abortion.

Nambahu, however, informed the court that the state is waiting for the DNA results to determine if Amukwelele is the father of the terminated foetus.

Nambahu is against Amukwelele being granted bail, saying he has the potential to interfere with ongoing investigations and State witnesses because of his position as an officer of the law. Furthermore, the victim is in a state of trauma and the State has strong evidence against Amukwelele.

Amukwelele, who was arrested on 8 April, maintains sex with the complainant was consensual and he did not rape her as she claims. It was his testimony on Tuesday that it was the complainant who initiated for them to have sexual relations.

Local lawyer Mbushandje Ntinda is representing Amukwelele and prosecutor Rowan van Wyk was standing in for the State.

The matter has been set down for today for the two counsels to present the submissions before the court can make a ruling in the matter.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.