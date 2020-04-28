Malawi: Police in Balaka Disburse Christians From Congregating

Balaka — Police in Balaka on Sunday, disbursed Christians, who as a tradition gathered in churches to worship, saying it was an order that no one should be found congregating as a preventive measure towards Covid -19 pandemic.

The police, who spread in groups in churches like Roman Catholic, Anglican, Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) and Church of Christ demanded that Christian's who were in church disburse immediately and no any other service should convene thereafter.

This reporter was among the several who were asked to disburse at Balaka's Saint Louis Montfort Catholic Church but after a lengthy discussion it was resolved that the congregation continue and after that service no any other service should be held.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Church of Christ Pastor McDonald Chisale, described the move as unfortunate saying Covid-19 pandemic needs God's help hence the need for people to pray so hard for the Lord to help his children.

Said Chisale: We have asked the police to atleast allow us to worship so that we at the end alert our subjects to comply to the order come next week.

"This is unfortunate, as you know during our church services we offer offertories, and part of the money go a long way in assisting people in hospitals. We can also not just be quiet on this pandemic, we need to talk to God more through prayers; we are saddened by this restriction."

The Roman Catholic Church has since welcomed the development by posting on social media forums that Christian's should not be going to church come Sunday for prayers but rather patronize gathering at Miphakati (ward) more.

In an interview with the Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer Joseph Sauka said as Police they were just enforcing the measures put in place on covid-19 prevention that all religious gathering be suspended.

"This will apply across the eastern region and it is not only targeting prayer houses, but it includes bars and bottle stores," he said.