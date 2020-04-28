Malawi: UDF Downplays Defections - Treasurer Sichinga Quits, Party Says 'Self-Cleansing Period'

27 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

United Democratic Front (UDF) officials are trying to play down the impact of the resignation of the party treasurer general Carlton Sichinga.

Sichinga, who once served as Malawi's Ambassador to Tanzania, says he has resigned from his position and from the party to concentrate on personal business.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of joining another political party in the near future.

His resignation follows that of former deputy secretary general Davie Larry and former Deputy Publicity Secretary Judith Laja among other prominent UDF members.

Laja has joined UTM Party.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga told Nyasa Times on Monday evening that those moving to other parties are "simply exercising their right of association".

He insisted the party is strengthening on the ground than before.

"UDF is going through a self-cleasing period which iis now coming to an end," said Ndanga.

He stressed hat the party's base was not shaken and in any way adversely affect its growth.

UDF entered electoral alliance with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.