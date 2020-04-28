Malawi: UDF Downplays Defections - Treasurer Sichinga Quits, Party Says 'Self-Cleansing Period'

United Democratic Front (UDF) officials are trying to play down the impact of the resignation of the party treasurer general Carlton Sichinga.

Sichinga, who once served as Malawi's Ambassador to Tanzania, says he has resigned from his position and from the party to concentrate on personal business.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of joining another political party in the near future.

His resignation follows that of former deputy secretary general Davie Larry and former Deputy Publicity Secretary Judith Laja among other prominent UDF members.

Laja has joined UTM Party.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga told Nyasa Times on Monday evening that those moving to other parties are "simply exercising their right of association".

He insisted the party is strengthening on the ground than before.

"UDF is going through a self-cleasing period which iis now coming to an end," said Ndanga.

He stressed hat the party's base was not shaken and in any way adversely affect its growth.

UDF entered electoral alliance with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.