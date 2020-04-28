Tanzania: Former Catering Workers Raise Concern Over Unpaid Benefits

FORMER workers with Nice Catering Limited have raised their voices, calling for government's immediate intervention on row involving their ex-employer over alleged unsettled salaries and benefits.

The group of 57 former employees came out to the public over the weekend, seeking their concerns to reach top government authorities.

The chairman of the group, Mr Jumanne Maguzo told reporters in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that most of them had their contracts terminated with unpaid salaries for some months, leading them to life hardship.

"Life has been very difficult for us as we can't even afford to put food on table for our families. We need to be paid our benefits so that we meet our daily basic needs," explained Mr Maguzo.

He stated that they took the matter to the public while they were still following up from the government's agencies responsible for employer-employee matters, including the National Social Security (NSSF).

"We have started seeking intervention from these agencies as we prepare documents for taking the matter to court," Mr Maguzo stated in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Sospeter Mtelani, claimed that his former employer did not submit his contribution to the NSSF.

"After quitting the job over a year ago I tried to check my contributions to the NSSF but I was surprised to learn that the company was not submitting my contributions," Mr Mtelani complained.

He said he made several efforts to find out from the management over why his contributions were not submitted, but ended in vein since the managers did not give him cooperation.

The 'Daily News' yesterday sought reaction from the management of the Nice Catering Company over complaints.

Company's Human Resources Manager Jackson Charles yesterday declined to comment on the issue, saying he was not authorized to speak on company's matters, referring this reporter to spokesperson. Calls to spokesperson of the company, who is executive director Mr Yona Sonelo, went unsuccessfully as his phone was not reachable.