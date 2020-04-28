Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Unregistered Clinics Should Stop Operations, Govt

Government has today directed all private health institutions that have sprung up as "Covid-19 Clinics" without being officially assessed and registered to stop operating immediately.

Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Agnes Mahomva told a Press conference that public health teams were in the process of visiting such facilities and others for compliance checks.

"The ministry has learned and noticed that some private facilities that have not been officially assessed and registered are springing up as Covid-19 clinics. These facilities are operating illegally, are a danger to Covid-19 patients and communities around them and should stop operating with immediate effect until they have completed all registration processes.

"Our Public health teams are in the process of visiting such facilities and others for compliance checks and action accordingly," she said.