Tanzania: Call - Beware of Performance Enhancing Drugs

SPORTS doctors in the country have advised players to avoid the use of Performance Enhancing Drugs saying it contribute to unfair challenge on the pitch.

This was said by national team Taifa Stars, Dr Gilbert Kigadye who urged players to avoid using such drugs for the benefit of their health and careers.

"There are various types of drugs which when used, the performance of a player doubles than his or her own ability and if this happens, usually what follows is unfair challenge to those who are sober," Kigadye said.

He again cautioned players to avoid consuming foodstuffs and drinks which contain high levels of sugar as they can easily become obese which in the end can affect their overall performance.

"There are special sports drinks which been made to be used by players and those are the drinks which are allowed for them to drink.

"Moreover, players should not take alcoholic drinks before games or training sessions as alcohol is not a drink entertained in sports hence the use of it by players can lead to poor concentration on the field," he said.

He also discouraged the use of marijuana among in sports saying it leads to violent actions by those who have used it.

He, however, revealed that the issues of performance enhancing drugs are not common in the country but insisted that frequent awareness campaigns to players should be given about their effects in near future.

Commenting on the same topic, Azam FC Dr Mwanandi Mwankemwa said players become psychologically affected when they use performance enhancement drugs.

"They become dependent on drugs for them to engage in sports otherwise, if such drugs are not available, their performance is low as such, a lot of education should be given to them to either stop or never be tempted to use them," he said.