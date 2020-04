Two foreigners were arrested during a police operation on Sunday evening after found in possession of six elephant tusks in the Chinchimani area of the Zambezi region.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali confirmed the arrest to The Namibian today, saying that one is a Mostwana (47) and another a Zambian (30).

The duo faces charges of possession of controlled wildlife products and entering illegally into Namibia.