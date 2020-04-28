Tanzania: Coach Mgunda Sees Fortunes in Talented Youth

BASKETBALL Coach, Bahati Mgunda has admitted that being a coach gives an opportunity to work with very talented youth who later went on to shine in sports and other aspects in life which is also important for the game's development.

Mgunda, who is Junior NBA coordinator at Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (JMK), Youth Park of Kidongo Chekundu in Dar es Salaam, said that for several years he has been working with junior players and saw some of them becoming prosperous not only in the sport, but also in other careers of life.

"I have been coaching youth for so many years and one lesson among the many I have learnt is that we must understand that sometimes we coach kids who are more talented.

"Others are gifted with deferent hidden talents, which is more important too, we would like to see more of them excel in the game too," he added

He said coaches can use basketball as the tool for them to realize what they can do the best and achieve more in other aspects of life.

"It is very important to understand that these talented youth may come back to save basketball too.... not necessarily as NBA players... but as Doctors, General Managers, Business Men/women, musicians and other areas," he said.

"Saying so I have one great example here..Shomad Jozi, is now a renowned South Africa musician," he said.

Mgunda explained that he used to train Jozi basketball skills while he was studying at International School of Tanganyika (IST) in Dar es Salaam before going on to become a famous musician.

Atiki Ally, who is currently doing wonders at London Basketball Academy in Canada, is also a product of JMK under Mgunda, he and others have helped to make Tanzania proud through sports.

Mgunda, whose commitment in junior basketball programmes, has earned him big honour internationally, was last year given a task to lead African Girls Under 14 team in NBA Global Championship.

The tournament that was held in Florida, USA saw the team reach semifinals stage, which is a big achievement.

Mgunda, who also serves the national team as a coach, said his passion towards the game will never end as he is now conducting the online training for those wishing to continue learning and keeping fit during this Coronavirus outbreak lockdown.

He sees it wise to help fellow coaches and players of different level and age with basketball tips during this difficult time and he is happy that the lessons have been well responded.