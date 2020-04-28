Nigeria and the Need for Non-Interference

opinion

Abuja — Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people is always of interest to the international community, and its role as a stabilising regional force has long been established.

The Avocats Sans Frontières France (Lawyers Without Borders France), ASF France, has added its name to the list of foreign organisations which see nothing good in Nigeria.

It is well known that there are some groups which never pull the attention of the rest of the world to any positive happening in Nigeria but never miss the opportunity to cast the country in a bad light at the slightest chance.

ASF France has joined this army of naysayers when, in the bid to gain relevance, interfered in the internal matters of Nigeria by issuing a biased statement against its security agencies.

This is what the Avocats Sans Frontières France (Lawyers Without Borders France), ASF France, did recently by its so-called intervention in the internal affairs of Nigeria where it says it is condemning reported cases of brutality and extra-judicial killing of civilians by security agencies in the course of enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

The ASF France had, in a statement through its head of office in Nigeria, Angela Uwandu, said it views the action of security agents as reported by the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, "of having killed 18 citizens in the first 14 days of the enforcement of lockdown regulations on the COVID-19 pandemic," as unacceptable and a direct disregard of their role as protectors of the society.

But in trying to appear as protecting the Nigerian citizenry, the ASF France has exposed the ulterior motive behind its so-called intervention, and exhibited basic ignorance about the issues it claimed to be trying to address.

That the ASF France had set out from the beginning to do a hatchet job to discredit the security agencies is evidenced on the fact that it relied one hundred per cent on a report by an agency indicting other agencies, but did not conduct an independent investigation to verify the allegation in a matter as sensitive as alleged extrajudicial killings.

It did not make any effort to contact any of the agencies alleged to have carried out the judicial killing to confirm if the allegations are true.

As an organisation which claims to be defending the rights of citizens, the ASF is well aware that the principle of fair hearing is fundamental to justice and should have, in this case, extended it to the security agencies before rushing to the media with what has turned to be a one-sided and obtuse report.

It would appear there are certain international bodies always out to hinder security agencies in Nigeria from doing their work and would always display their mischievous penchants for exaggeration of errors and witch-hunting at the slightest opportunity they get.

It seems the ASF is now trying to continue from where the Amnesty International seemed to have stopped but has picked on the wrong issue.

The Government of Nigeria, worried by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19, the world over, took certain measures which include the closure of international borders, restriction of internal movements, maintaining citizen social distancing and directing a stay at home order, to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The law enforcers, driven by a sense of patriotism and the need to serve humanity, did not mind the risks involved but stepped into action to ensure compliance with the government's order.

While a vast majority of people, including the governments of other countries, expressed joy knowing well the impact of what an explosion could cause and are commending Nigeria for how it is handling the situation, all that the ASF France could see about the development is negative.

It is instructive that while the ASF France did not commend the efforts of the Nigerian government in halting COVID-19 in the statement, it made heavy weather out of some infractions that occurred in the course of ensuring compliance by indicting Nigerian security agencies of killings not minding that it is doing so on a false premise and without proper investigation.

Groups like the ASF must be reminded that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and is well aware of how to handle its internal affairs without undue interference by self-serving organisations.

The security agencies, as far as COVID-19 is concerned, have been going about their duties with the utmost sense of decency and decorum, and should not be smudged with the tar of isolated but regrettable incidents.

So far, the mobile courts have heard and dispensed with 90 per cent of the cases brought before them. This is proof that the security agencies have not been arbitrary in handling the issues but observed, following due process.

From the various reactions of the offenders, particularly in Abuja where a man even removed his clothes and another lady who drove past a blockade, it is clear that the security agents have made a tremendous effort to maintain civility even when provoked.

Therefore, this is not the time for any organisation to begin to query the role of the security agencies in their bid to ensure that COVID-19 is defeated. This early campaign to cast a slur on the conduct of the military is a subtle way of encouraging lawlessness and would not augur well for the country if security agents are blackmailed into not doing their jobs.

A responsible civil society organisation should have occupied itself with contributing to the success of the campaign by championing the cause of defeating COVID-19 through focusing on issues like the regular washing of hands, maintaining social distancing and maintaining basic hygiene, rather than devote its attention and resources on attacking agencies of government trying to do their best in the circumstances. The ASF officials should appreciate what the Nigerian security agencies are doing, thus saving themselves the embarrassment of advertising their ignorance and lending their services to unacceptably interfering in the affairs of a sovereign nation.

Ahmed Badamosi wrote from Abuja.