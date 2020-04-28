Zimbabwe: Watch - UK Hospital Staff Celebrate Zimbabwean Man's Recovery From COVID-19

27 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zimbabwean man who was hospitalised for Covid-19 in a United Kingdom hospital has recovered from the disease in one positive story to emerge from the crisis.

A video posted on social media shows the wheelchair-bound Joel Chingome being wheeled through the hospital corridor with staff lining up on either side of the passage clapping in celebration.

Reads a post on Facebook, "GOOD NEWS: Medical staff celebrate Covid-19 survivor, Leicester based Zimbabwean, Joel Chingome as he is discharged from hospital.

"Help us celebrate with them too."

His recovery is a positive story to emerge from a situation in which dozens of Zimbabweans - the majority being those employed as frontline staff against the pandemic - have succumbed to the disease since a few weeks.

