Nigeria: NIALS Sets Up COVID-19 Justice Sector Committee to Advise CJN, Others

28 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — The apex legal institution in the country- the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) through its Director General (DG), Prof. Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan, has set up a committee on the review of the impact of COVID- 19 on the Justice sector in Nigeria.

Members of the committee are Prof. Paul Idornigie, SAN; Prof. Emily Alemika; and Prof. Animi Awah. Director of research, Prof. Peter Akper, SAN, is the Chairman, while Prof Adebambo Adewopo, SAN,serves as the Co-chairman. Dr Osatohanmwen Eruaga is the Secretary of the committee.

The committee is to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the entire Justice sector the administration of justice in Nigeria, and to document innovative interventions relevant to the sector from both within and outside Nigeria in the context of COVID-19.

It is expected to articulate practical policy-oriented recommendations to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief Justice of Nigeria and President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on how best to implement the National Justice Policy adopted in 2019 and the National Judicial policy.

The committee, according to the DG, NIALS, will also make any other recommendations to appropriate authorities in the Justice sector, the issues, challenges and prospects.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.