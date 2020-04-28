Nigeria: NIALS Sets Up COVID-19 Justice Sector Committee to Advise CJN, Others

Lagos — The apex legal institution in the country- the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) through its Director General (DG), Prof. Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan, has set up a committee on the review of the impact of COVID- 19 on the Justice sector in Nigeria.

Members of the committee are Prof. Paul Idornigie, SAN; Prof. Emily Alemika; and Prof. Animi Awah. Director of research, Prof. Peter Akper, SAN, is the Chairman, while Prof Adebambo Adewopo, SAN,serves as the Co-chairman. Dr Osatohanmwen Eruaga is the Secretary of the committee.

The committee is to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the entire Justice sector the administration of justice in Nigeria, and to document innovative interventions relevant to the sector from both within and outside Nigeria in the context of COVID-19.

It is expected to articulate practical policy-oriented recommendations to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief Justice of Nigeria and President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on how best to implement the National Justice Policy adopted in 2019 and the National Judicial policy.

The committee, according to the DG, NIALS, will also make any other recommendations to appropriate authorities in the Justice sector, the issues, challenges and prospects.