Namibia: City Cop Awaits Rape Charge Bail Ruling

A Windhoek City Police spokesperson who was arrested on a rape charge nearly three weeks ago is set to hear on Wednesday if he will be released on bail.

Magistrate Shaatuna Kalla reserved her ruling on the bail application of constable Fabian Amukwelele after hearing closing arguments from defence lawyer Mbushandje Ntinda and public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on Friday.

Amukwelele, who has been a public relations officer at the Windhoek City Police for about three years, was arrested on a charge of rape on 8 April.

The state is alleging he raped a woman employed by the City of Windhoek at his flat in Windhoek's Rocky Crest area on 11 January. Amukwelele (37) denied the charge during his bail hearing, claiming he and the complainant in the matter had consensual sexual intercourse.

He also testified he used a condom during the intercourse, saying it broke and that this afterwards upset the complainant, as she was worried about getting pregnant and the effect that would have on her career and standing in church.

A social worker, who provided counselling to the complainant after she laid a complaint against Amukwelele with the police in March, told the court the complainant was consistent in her version of the events that took place at Amukwelele's flat. She said the complainant recounted that he forced himself on her, pinning her down and having intercourse with her despite her saying no and asking him to stop. The court was also told that according to the complainant, Amukwelele did not use a condom when he raped her.

The court was further told the complainant went to see a medical doctor on the day after the incident and reported then that she had been raped, but that she did not at that stage want to lay a charge. She registered a case with the police in March after discovering she was pregnant.

The pregnancy was terminated after a legal abortion had been authorised.

During his argument, Ntinda reminded the magistrate that Amukwelele was presumed innocent until his guilt had been proven in a court, and that he should not be kept in custody as a form of anticipatory punishment.

Arguing that the state did not show the court it had evidence on which Amukwelele could be convicted, Ntinda added there was no evidence indicating Amukwelele would abscond or interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

Ntinda suggested he should be granted bail in the amount of N$5 000, with conditions attached to his release.

Van Wyk argued the state had credible evidence implicating Amukwelele in respect of the charge.

Noting that Ntinda had got hold of a copy of the police docket on the case while it had not been disclosed to him by the prosecution or the police officer in charge of the investigation, Van Wyk also argued that Amukwelele would interfere with the investigation if given the chance to do so.

He asked the magistrate to direct that Amukwelele should remain in custody.