Malawi: MEHN Commends Mchinji Mother Care Groups

27 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Wishes Mumba

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MEHN) has commended mother care groups in Mchinji for promoting under-five children immunisation in their communities.

Project Officer for MEHN, Hanna Dzongo said in an interview on Saturday that the mother care groups were playing key roles in ensuring that under five children and pregnant women were getting immunisation.

The mother groups were established in 2019 after noting that health centres in the district were registering low uptake of immunisation among under-five children and pregnant women.

"We liaised with our local non-governmental partner, Centre for Research Development Initiative (Ceradi) and Mchinji District Health Office (DHO) to help us establish and train these mother care groups.

"MEHN is very satisfied with the work the mother care groups are doing in their communities. They have proved to be helpful in advocacy and monitoring and are also able to engage other stakeholders such as village heads to find solutions to community problems," said Dzonga.

Deputy Director for Expanded Program on Immunisation in Mchinji, Edward Jere said uptake of immunisation among under five children started improving in the district since the mother care groups were formed.

MEHN, in partnership with Ceradi and Ministry of Health and Population, is implementing Health Systems in Immunization Strengthening (HSIS) project in Mchinji.

The project is aimed at encouraging uptake of immunisation among others.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

