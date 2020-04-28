Namibia: De Beers Recovers 7,8 Million Carats in Q1

24 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

MINING giant De Beers Group has recorded a 7,8 million carats diamond production figure for the first three months of 2020.

This, according to the company, was in line with expectations, mainly because Covid-19 measures were introduced at the end of the quarter in producer countries.

These figures were announced yesterday.

In Namibia, quarter-to-quarter production has increased by 6% to 500 000 carats, mainly due to planned higher grade at marine operations, while Botswana's production dipped by 5%, with 5,6 million carats recovered.

Botswana's decrease was driven by a 7% decrease at Orapa mine, which is commissioning a new plant infrastructure as well as maintenance, and production at Jwaneng mine, which was reduced by 4% due to planned lower grade.

South African production figures were up by 97% to 800 000 carats as the final ore from the open pit is mined prior to transition to underground, and Canada also recovered 800 000 carats - a 19% decrease when compared to the previous quarter.

Rough diamond sales in the first quarter of 2020 totalled 8,9 million carats - an increase compared to 7,5 million sold over the same period last year.

