Cameroon: Obituary - Ro-Danny Mbua Mokako Is No More

The Mayor of Limbe I Council died in Douala on April 24 and his mortal remains was laid to rest the next day in the same town.

Death has visited Limbe I Council in Fako Division taking away its Mayor, Ro-Danny Mbua Mokako. It is reported that he died in Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital Douala about 11 pm on Friday April 24, 2020 and the mortal remains was buried the next day at 7 am still in Douala. Henry Mokova Sona Motomby, First Deputy Mayor of Limbe I Council said that the death of his boss has hit them like a tornado.

"It is a great lose to us staff of the council and it even becomes more painful as his burial rite was taken away from us," he lamented. Motomby further explained that Mayor Ro-Danny Mbua was hospitalised at the Bota Hospital a Week earlier suffering from pneumonia and fever. He was later on transferred to Limbe Regional Hospital before referred to Douala where it ended tragically.

But the immediate burial of Mayor Ro-Danny Mbua Mokako in Douala raised eyebrows that something is wrong somewhere. The District Medical Officer for Limbe led a team of medical personnel that disinfected the entire Limbe I Council offices and premises on Saturday April 25, 2020. Motomby Henry said that measures have been taken for all the staff of Limbe I Council to take COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Mayor Ro-Danny Mbua Mokako came to the helm of Limbe I Council on interim basis after April 14, 2013, as his predecessor, Daniel Matute Lyonga composed the pioneer Senate in Cameroon. Mbua Mokako was elected Mayor of Limbe I Council following September 30, 2013 Municipal and Legislative elections. He retained the seat after February 9, 2020, twin elections. Born in 1972, Mbua Mokako served in the Cameroon Development Corporation as an insurance clerk. He was a member of Cameron People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) party.