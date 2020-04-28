Cameroon: Fighting Coronavirus - Heightened Synergy to Intensify Communication

Council, traditional, religious authorities and community leaders are expected to from this April 27, 2020 get actively involved through the use of non-media communication.

Communication intended to limit the spread and ensure proper treatment of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon is expected to be intensified as from today, April 27, 2020 as council, administrative, traditional, religious authorities and different community leaders will besides the traditional media, use the non-media communication. Priority is henceforth on proximity communication.

Representatives of different components of the society among whom was the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam during a consultation meeting with the Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi on April 24, 2020 exchanged ideas and mapped out a synchronised communication strategy. The leaders therefore have to convey the strategies to various officials in the respective rungs of their structures for a broad based and englobing communication in both urban centres and rural areas.

The non-media communication actions have to consist of educative talks, awareness creation in groups and other means of communication. Minister Rene Sadi disclosed during the consultation meeting that Government's Communication strategy for the prevention and response to the COVID-19 drawn up and piloted by the Ministry of Communication was endorsed by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on March 20, 2020. He disclosed that a total of 146 languages are currently being used throughout the national territory to create awareness on the Coronavirus pandemic. The languages, he added, are mostly used in traditional mass media such as print, audio-visual, online and social media networks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the field traditional, religious, council authorities and community leaders are expected to emphasis on the scrupulous respect of government restrictive measures. The measures include the obligatory wearing of protective masks, respect of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap using flowing water, use of hand sanitizers, closure of bars, restaurants and other business premises by 6: 00 p.m., limitation of travels and confinement. The Minister reminded the leaders on current trends of the evolution of the pandemic in Cameroon since March 6, 2020 when the first two positive cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Following the press release signed by the Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Séraphin Magloire Fouda, by April 23, 2020, there were 1,334 positive cases of COVID-19 already recorded in eight regions of Cameroon.

The release indicated that 668 people have been healed and 43 deaths recorded. As the leaders intensify the campaign, they would also inform them of the government's decision which instructs, "The Minister of Territorial Administration, in conjunction with the Minister of Public Health, to ensure that persons who die as a results of the coronavirus are buried in their places of death."