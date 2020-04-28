Namibia: CAS Win Never in Doubt - Haikali

Namibia Football Association president Ranga Haikali says he was quietly confident of a favourable outcome in the Court of Arbitration case that Patrick Kauta and Mpasi Haingura jointly filed against him and the national football mother body.

The duo's application was thrown out on Friday after failing to pay the requisite 40 000 Swiss Francs (nearly N$780 000) legal fee on time. The deadline lapsed on Monday. While Namibia Premier League chairman Kauta paid his half two days later, Haingura, the former Northern Stream First Division head, asked for an extension until Thursday to settle the bill.

Haikali and NFA rejected the option for an extension of the deadline to pay the advance of costs as suggested by CAS, which in turn terminated the appeal.

Unperturbed, Haikali said he was "certain" that the verdict would have gone in his favour had the matter gone the distance.

His confidence is premised in his belief that he was nominated, screened and elected procedurally. The Fifa Normalisation Committee, which was installed in early 2019 to temporarily run the NFA's affairs, oversaw the election process as mandated by the world football governing body.

His rivals sought CAS relief, arguing to have been unfairly disqualified from standing for the presidency at the NFA elective congress on 22 February.

The vetting committee disqualified Haingura and Kauta on the basis of being part of the previous NFA executive committee's failed coup of ex-NFA president Frans Mbidi, whose carbon copy CAS application will be thrown out if he too fails to pay the 40 000 Swiss Francs before the end of today.

"Mbidi, having served two terms on executive level he was disqualified; the sports stipulates that you cannot serve for more than ten years, which also disqualifies him," Haikali said in an interview with The Namibian Sport on Friday.

"None of the three parties failed the vetting process because of any criminal act. They failed because of those two facts," he explained.

"Going to CAS, you have to prove why vetting process was unprocedural. They claim they did not get the reasons why they failed the vetting process, but normalization committee says they did," Haikali continued.

"There were four candidates [Johnny Johnson Doeseb, Josef Isack Fredericks and Mabos Vries were the others] approved by the vetting committee, why did they only put out an application against me."

DISPUTED ELIGIBILITY

Haikali maintained that the NC did not shoehorn him into the position, as his detractors insist.

The conspiracy narrative enjoys the support of the suspended NPL, which also took the CAS route in a bid to have the NFA Congress nullified. The cash strapped NPL, which last week announced a 25% wage cut for its staff, has until 15 May to cough up 40 000 Swiss Francs to cover arbitration costs.

This application is preceded by two lost appeals, with over N$1 million in costs, in the High Court and Supreme Court. The NPL contend that the NFA Congress "had no power" to uphold it's suspension "for bringing football into disrepute" through repeated insubordination. "Secondly, congress was unlawfully constituted and all the members present, and who voted, were not in good standing," Kauta recently informed NPL member clubs, eight of whom have petitioned the NFA in objection to that position.

Before calling for elections, the Normalisation Committee had to ensure all members were in good standing. While 12 ticked all the boxes, the NC facilitated elections for "eight members not in compliance with the requirements for bona fide members the FA", paving the way for the national congress.

"The outcome of the congress, which in my view was duly constituted and had the mandate, came with 20 votes for me and two votes against," Haikali said.

"Now on a balance of probability, if Mbidi, Kauta and Haingura would have come through the process and NPL's membership restored, there would have had been 26 votes from all NFA members," he detailed. "Kauta would have received the four NPL votes, the other two would have gone to Johnny Doeseb and the other 20 would have gone to me."

"The court normally looks at, if the NPL was not suspended and the other candidates were there, would it have a significant impact of the votes?

"Even if you take away four from me, I would have 16 and it would not have changed the outcome of the congress, so CAS would not have nullified the voting outcome," he observed.

"So, it was based on those facts that I am certain that even if the process went ahead without the failure to do the payments, the outcome wouldn't have changed."