Namibia: Government in the Process of Finalizing Repatriations of Citizens Stuck in SA

27 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of International Relations and Corporation (MIRCO) recently confirmed that it is set to repatriate 65 Namibians who are stuck in South Africa since the nationwide lockdown was imposed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The repatriation, which is set for this coming week also includes medical doctors. In the same vein, 46 South Africans will be repatriated to their home country on the same flight.

MIRCO Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah confirmed the repatriation, saying the government is in the process of finalizing the repatriations because there are a lot of Namibians in South Africa who want to come back.

"We are finalizing how they can come home, because like other countries, we have a large number of Namibians there and as of Friday, the number of Namibians stands at 210," she said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Ben Nangombe said they have recalled doctors in South Africa at the government's cost.

He added that repatriating Namibians back and South Africans to their country is a humanitarian effort, especially for those who are unable to foot the bill.

All returning Namibians will not be denied entry but are required to quarantine for 14 days.

