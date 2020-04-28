Zimbabwe: Fishing Resumes in Kariba Under Strict Guidelines

FISHING in Lake Kariba has resumed under strict guidelines to minimise the spread of Covid-19, with operators bracing for low business associated with the approaching winter season.

Conditions in the lake are windy and turbulent this time of the year, resulting in low catches over the past few days following Government's lifting of the moratorium on fishing.

External orders are being dispatched outside Kariba through Swift overnight services with the local market being serviced by bulk dealers.

Kapenta Producers Association (KPA) chairperson Mr Nesbert Mapfumo said fishing had been going on well in the last three days.

"We started well, although the lake was rough in the first days," he said. "We are also approaching winter and normally catches will be low.

"There is a challenge with the market in the sense that people are not allowed to move around owing to the lockdown.

"People usually come from outside Kariba to buy, while locals also buy for resell here.

"However, for big markets everything seems to be going on well through the use of Swift services for transport. We are calling on the National Taskforce to review the number of people allowed in a boat from the revised two per rig."

Mr Mapfumo said one boat could safely accommodate up to 10 people, which cuts on the cost of transporting crews.

"It becomes expensive for big companies who have more than six rigs as the cost of fuel becomes very high since a number of rigs will be transporting the crew instead of using just one or two," he said.

Mr Mapfumo implored people in the fishing industry to adhere to the guidelines and conditions set by Government when they resume fishing as part of the food industry.

Another player, Mr Eddie Chirayi, said it was all systems go as fishing had resumed with minimal challenges.

"It has been windy in recent days and the catches were low," he said. "We are praying for better fortunes in the coming days. Otherwise there have not been major challenges."

Mr Mapfumo welcomed the decision to limit the number of crew members to two, saying that was how it should be, adding that challenges would only arise in the event of a breakdown that would require many people to sort out.