Namibia: Angolan Consul Allegedly Breaches Lockdown Rules

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga said the police are looking for an officer who opened the Oshikango-Namibia border to Angolan consul general at Oshakati, Andre Ventura, and two Namibians on Saturday.

Ndeitunga was speaking at the Oshikango-Namibia border post yesterday where he was flanked by service chiefs, air marshal Martin Pinehas, chief of the Namibian defence force, and the commissioner of the Namibian Correctional Services, Raphael Amunyela.

He was addressing police officers, soldiers and immigration officials about implementing the national lockdown regulations.

Ndeitunga said Ventura crossed to Angola to Santa Clara and returned to Namibia on Saturday night.

The police chief ordered Ventura to self-isolate for 14 days at his house at Oshakati to avoid the spread of the virus.

He said the other two Namibians who have not been identified cannot be denied entry upon returning, but they will have to be quarantined.

"I was disturbed when I heard the consul crossed to Angola and back to Namibia. Who opened for him if the borders are closed? Find out and report to us who opened the border for those three," Ndeitunga ordered yesterday.

He said the police are frustrated as people are not taking them seriously.

It was discovered one of the three people who crossed the border was not in possession of a passport or ID card.

Sunday a week ago, the Swapo party held a 60th birthday celebration at the parliament building in Windhoek, allegedly breaching lockdown regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ndeitunga on Friday told The Namibian the ruling party is being investigated after a case was opened against its members. Statements have been taken, he said.

"If you go out of your house, you become a hunter of the virus. Do not wait for law enforcement to force you to stay home. It is for your own good," he said.

Ndeitunga said he ordered Ohangwena police regional commander, commissioner Shinedima Shindinge to identify the police officer who opened the border to the three people.

He said Angolan officials who are diplomats should arrange travel-related documents with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, and once arrangements are made they will be allowed to travel with permits on condition of an emergency or performing an essential service.

Meanwhile, Omusati police regional commander, commissioner Titus Shikongo said 56 Angolan nationals have crossed the border to Namibia for health reasons, while 16 illegally entered the country.

Shikongo said one member at the Okasamane border post was arrested for contravening the Immigration Control Act.

He said other challenges the police face are the sale of brown sugar as communities continue with the making of home brews.

- [email protected]