Nigeria: Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage Have Redefined Afro Sound, Says Playboycasted

Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage have redefined Afro sound, says Playboycasted, a songwriter and composer, who added that he would like to collaborate with on a song.

The Ebutte-Metta, Lagos-born, told journalists "I have worked with a number of artistes. Some of them include Junior Boy, Lyta, and many others.

"But I will love to create more sounds with Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage."

The "Top Boy" crooner went further to give details on why he looks forward to working with the artistes.

His words: "They have created the standard with Afro sound. The essence of featuring certain stars is to get their fans to notice you.

"If Afro sound legends like Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage works on a project with me, you can imagine a large audience would notice me and I can have a chance to be loved by them. I really look forward to such projects."

Born in the 90s, Playboycasted, real name Ogundayomi Oluwafemi Olawale, is a Mass Communication graduate from Ogun State Polytechnic. Been a music enthusiast, Playboycasted started music at a very young age, in 2013.

His professional debut single, "Shemi", was a rap. He has also done freestyles singles and has continued to whet the appetite of good music lovers with different songs.

Some of his works are "Mapamilekun," featuring Obemzy records artiste, Junior Boy; "Roller Coaster" and "Success," featuring the then YBNL artiste, Lyta, now signed to Doro music.

Oluwafemi, who also runs a successful clothing line, bagged four best rap awards at the SLIC Campus recognitions award, which is held annually at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic.

Playboycasted's latest body of work, "Top Boy," an EP, is currently the rave of the moment and boasts of eight singles, including "Enough," "Oremiti," "Governor," "Be There," "Holla" and "Shayo" among other Afro-fusion hits that appreciates the beauty and uniqueness of African ladies around the universe.

To cap the EP, Playboycasted expressed himself in his usual inspirational manner on "Person" featuring Otega and Noyawa, reminding his audience that there's life beyond current situations and we all need to put our best together to create a better world.

Vanguard