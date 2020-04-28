Namibia: Black Africa Supports Its Players

Black Africa Sports Club supported its football and netball players with a donation of food items on Saturday.

Black Africa interim chairman Lakka Goagoseb said they decided to assist their players, as well as some selected former players and elders to adhere to the Presidential plea.

"We are all faced with a difficult situation with the Covid-19 pandemic now across the world and Namibia is no exception. Every section of our society is affected and we find ourselves between a rock and a hard place as a community,"he said.

"Our government requested all who are able to contribute to do so, so everyone must play their part," he added.

According to Goagoseb, Black Africa's management, in partnership with several individuals in its support base decided to support the players, as well as some former players and elders.

He called on the players to remain committed and to play their part in the fight against the pandemic.

"We thank the players for their patience and for staying at home in this difficult time. Keep your social distancing at all times, stay at home and maintain good hygiene - that way we will all contribute to fighting this pandemic. This will end, but it will only end successfully if each of us play our part," he said.

Black Africa's football captain Dynamo Fredericks expressed his gratitude on behalf of his team.

"This donation will help us a lot, because we haven't received anything since the league stopped and we are thankful that the team went out of its way to support us," he said.

"It's very difficult to stay at home because as soccer players we are used to go and train every day. But we must stay fit so I train on my own in my yard and I've got a training programme to keep me busy," he added.

According to Goagoseb, about N$18 000 was raised, while it benefitted 46 people, players, technical staff, selected former players and selected senior citizens.

The sponsors were Erna Motinga, Fransina Nowases, Trudy Geises, David Uirab, Amoni Victor, Hinky Theodore, Haipu Theodore, JJ Doeseb, Eric Quest, Albert Makapayane, Browny Mutrifa, Rebekka Goagoses, Doris Lamperth, Boni Paulino, Debbie Hoxobeb, Lesley Goreseb, Victor Lucas, Frank Fredericks and the Swakopmund Black Africa Supporters Club.