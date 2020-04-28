Namibia: Landlords Urged to Be Lenient

The government has urged homeowners to be tolerant towards tenants who cannot pay rent this month because of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Minister of industrialisation and trade Lucia Iipumbu said landlords and property owners were to an extent accommodated by financial institutions in terms of payments and as such they should also relax their requirements in certain instances.

The minister was speaking at the Covid-19 Communication Centre on Wednesday.

She said the pandemic has especially affected Namibians whose income depends on day-to-day activities.

She said arrangements could be made between tenants and landlords to spread out payments.

Iipumbu invited tenants who cannot reach an agreement with their landlords to approach the ministry and register their cases.

"Anyone who has a legitimate case or who is being told to exit the premises where they are housed, should register their case . . . so we can institute investigations," she said.

If the ministry has built a legitimate case, they will seek a solution.

Iipumbu said the ministry has received complaints from tenants so far.

She said the rent control board will be moved from the trade ministry the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to.

The board will regulate the rental market, with a view to prevent the exploitation of tenants.

Mekondjo Alfeus, the driver of a seven-seater vehicle, has not been able to operate since the lockdown, leaving his wife with the burden of paying for most of the daily expenses.

Alfeus currently rents a place in Katutura for N$7 000 - water and electricity excluded.

"People who work for the government are sorted, because they receive a fixed salary even if they are not going to work, but those who make money on a daily basis are impacted by the lockdown," he said.

Since the lockdown, he has not been able to transport people between Windhoek and Okahandja.

"I can't operate as a taxi in the city because the car is not registered as such," he said.

Alfeus' wife works at a financial company, but he says her salary is not enough to cover their rent, electricity, water and groceries.

He said he applied for the Emergency Income Grant and is waiting for feedback from the Ministry of Finance.