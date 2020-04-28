Sudan: Kabashi and Al-Taishi Receive Representatives of Troika, European Community and Germany

27 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The two members of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shamsul Eddin Kabashi, member of the government peace delegation, and Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi, the spokesman of the delegation, held today a meeting included the representatives of the Troika, the European Community and Germany.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omer Gamar Al-Din, noted in a press statement to SUNA that the meeting was briefed on the negotiations in Juba, and what was agreed upon in the North, Center and East tracks, as well as issues of differences with the armed struggle movements.

The Foreign Affairs State Minister said that the representatives of the Troika, the European Community and Germany have inquired about the times for the formation of the Legislative Council, the appointment of the civilian governors.

He stated that the representatives of the Troika, the European Community and Germany had proposed the formation of a Legislative Council in cooperation with the armed movements in case that a peace agreement was signed on the 9th of next May, and if not the third of seats of the legislative council to be preserved for the movements, with the formation of a legislative council of two-thirds.

The minister has expressed hope to reach a peace agreement by the agreed date to complete the formation of institutions of the transitional period.

