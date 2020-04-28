Namibia: Money 'For Swapo T-Shirts' - Namandje

Lawyer Sisa Namandje says an alleged bribe that he was filmed discussing has been twisted and misrepresented, and was actually supposed to be an election campaign donation of N$200 000 to print T-shirts for Swapo in the //Kharas region.

Namandje, who is resisting attempts by the Law Society of Namibia to get access to some of his law firm's financial records, says in an affidavit filed at the High Court on Thursday that he was asked to assist journalists who had indicated that they wanted to donate N$200 000 for the printing of T-shirts to help Swapo in its election campaign in //Kharas.

Saying that it was not a payment of a bribe to anyone that he was asked to help with, Namandje claims a video recording made of his meeting with undercover journalists of the Al Jazeera television network was "based on fake and false facts" presented to him "in a failed effort to entrap" him.

"I deny in the strongest terms that I participated in any plot to facilitate a bribe," Namandje also says in his affidavit. In the sworn statement, he further claims that the Al Jazeera journalists tried to get access through him to president Hage Geingob to film the president before Namibia's national elections near the end of November last year "and to use that evidence at his disadvantage during the elections".

According to Namandje, he rejected the visiting journalists' proposals and in September last year reported them to the inspector general of the Namibian Police, as they had appeared to be acting suspiciously.

Namandje's affidavit was filed at the court in response to an application in which the Law Society of Namibia is asking the court to grant a search and seizure warrant that would authorise the legal practitioners' body to enter the offices of Namandje's law firm, Sisa Namandje & Co Inc, and seize records as part of an investigation of the use of the firm's trust account to allegedly channel payments connected to the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption scandal.

In his affidavit, Namandje not only denies suggestions that the trust account of Sisa Namandje & Co Inc had been used for money laundering and that he may have facilitated bribery, but accuses the Law Society of irregularly trying to have his firm's accounts inspected and denies that the firm has refused to cooperate with the society's inspection.

In a sworn statement also filed at the court, the director of the Law Society, Retha Steinmann, is alleging that undercover visual recordings that were part of a documentary programme broadcast by the Al Jazeera television channel late last year indicate that Namandje expressed readiness to facilitate money laundering using his firm's trust account, and that it appeared the trust account had been used for the same purpose in the past as well.

Steinmann also claims that Namandje has been refusing to cooperate with the Law Society in its investigation, necessitating its application for a search and seizure warrant.

Namandje is denying Steinmann's allegations in his statement. He says he has repeatedly offered to have a meeting with the Law Society in person, but his offer has been refused, and charges that it is the Law Society, rather than he and his firm, which has been uncooperative by refusing to provide him with information about the allegations made against him and his firm to enable them to respond to those claims.

With respect to the Al Jazeera documentary, Namandje says the Law Society cannot use it as evidence, since the recordings allegedly made by the channel's journalists have not been proven to be authentic and all allegations based on the channel's recordings should be regarded as inadmissible evidence.

He is also claiming he has realised that the channel's journalists "have altered my discussion with them, quoted things out of context and manipulated how the discussion between us is portrayed in the documentary".

Namandje is asking the court to strike out the parts of Steinmann's affidavit that are based on the Al Jazeera documentary.

He is also accusing the Law Society in his affidavit of having leaked information about its investigation to the media.

According to Namandje, confidential and privileged information about clients of his firm was also leaked to the media. He claims that because of the alleged leaks he has lost faith in the society and does not trust it to handle information about his clients that might be in the records the society wants to get from his firm.

The records that the Law Society wants from his firm are confidential, as these are covered by the principle of attorney-client privilege, which prevents a lawyer from divulging information that a client entrusted to him in confidence, Namandje says in his affidavit.

While responding to the Law Society's application for a search and seizure warrant, Namandje has also filed a counter-application, in which he is asking the court to declare one of the society's rules, which allows it to ask a judge in chambers to issue a search and seizure warrant, as unconstitutional.

He is further asking the court to declare a section of the Legal Practitioners Act of 1995, which allows the Law Society to make rules regarding the investigation of complaints against legal practitioners, as unconstitutional as well.

Namandje has given notice that he wants his application for the court to strike out parts of Steinmann's affidavit and evidence on which she relies to be heard on 7 May.