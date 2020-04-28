Namibia: Zero Bulk Electricity Tariff Hike

Namibians can breathe a sigh of relief as there will be no bulk electricity tariff increase for the 2020/21 financial year.

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has announced its board of directors has decided to keep the current average tariff of N$1,65 per kilowatt-hour for the 2020/21 period to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

ECB chief executive officer Foibe Namene in a public notice issued on Wednesday revealed the board on 9 April reviewed NamPower's bid for a 3,5% tariff increase equivalent to an average tariff increase of N$1,71 per kilowatt-hour.

The board has, however, approved a 0% average tariff increase effective from 1 July for the bulk electricity supplier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The board said the economy is dependent on reliable and affordable electricity supply.

"It is therefore the responsibility of the [electricity] regulator to ensure a sustainable electricity industry at affordable tariffs," it stated.

The approved 0% average tariff increase is also applicable to NamPower bulk customers, including Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), local authorities, regional councils and mines.

Namene said the electricity regulator resolved to allow NamPower to use N$50 million from the Long Run Marginal Cost (LRMC) Fund to supplement fuel cost for the Van Eck and Ankas power plants or emergency electricity if necessary.

"Due to the current depressed economic situation, no LRMC was provided as part of the tariff for the 2020/21 period," she said.

Namene said the Ministry of Mines and Energy has also made available N$15 million through the National Energy Fund (NEF) to cushion the potential impact of an increase in distribution tariffs.

"[Electricity] distributors will individually apply at the ECB for a review of their tariffs, which, when approved, will be applicable to the user," she said.

She said said future tariffs are expected to increase in line with inflation and to cater for the new generation as per the national integrated resource plan.

"External factors such as weather, foreign exchange fluctuations and other unforeseen circumstances will be taken into consideration," Namene said.

According to her, the Modified Single Buyer (MSB) market model rules have been finalised and submitted for legal drafting and gazette.

She said the MSB Model has been operational since September 2019 and is ready to accept participants in the market.

The country's electricity national demand is met by different supply options, including; hydro from Ruacana, solar photo voltaic, wind, thermal (coal heavy fuel oil), and imports.

Good rainfall received over the past months has a positive impact on the generation capacity of Ruacana, which impact is considered in the overall tariff calculation.

The Ruacana Hydropower generates between 240MW and 347MW around this time when the river that feeds the waterfall is flowing.

Namene explained that it "is important to note that Ruacana can only produce at its maximum during those periods when the Kunene River is flowing at maximum, especially during the period when good rain is received.

During the non-rainy seasons, generation at Ruacana will drop, and therefore the national requirement is then supplemented with other supply options available to NamPower, and imports

