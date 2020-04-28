Kenya: We Are Being Mistreated, Quarantined Siaya Family Says

At least 17 members of the immediate family of a Siaya man who died of Covid-19, who are in forced quarantine, have declined to take repeat tests, claiming that county health officials are mistreating them.

They are currently quarantined at the Siaya Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

On Tuesday, the Nation established that the 17, who include the late James Oyugi's two wives, his son and his brother, refused to take the early morning test, which would have been the fourth one, saying they are being subjected to unfair practice by the health authorities in Siaya.

NEGATIVE RESULTS

Mr Zack Onyango told Nation that they had been promised they would be released today (Tuesday) if the test results turn out negative.

"We have been here for 17 days now after we were told we would be added two more days because of the interaction we had with one of our members who tested positive," he said.

The second case who tested positive while at the quarantine facility has since been put in isolation at the sub-county hospital in Bondo.

Mr Onyango told the Nation that they were shocked when two doctors accompanied by the director of KMTC arrived on Tuesday morning to take more tests.

MORE SAMPLES

"We were waiting to be released as earlier promised but they instead came for more samples. We have been tested three times which have all turned out to be negative. Why are they keen to hold us here longer?" he posed.

Mr Onyango claimed that the doctors threatened them with an extended stay at the centre if they refuse to take the fourth test.

"They warned that we risk remaining here longer if we decline to have more samples taken before they left," he said.

He said that by Sunday, some of their relatives and neighbours had been allowed to go home.

"They released my brother's sister-in-law, all our neighbours and even the boda boda operator who carried my late brother and myself to hospital on Sunday," he said.

HOSPITAL STAFF

The Nation established that the nine members of staff at Matibabu Hospital where the late Oyugi had been admitted before he succumbed on April 12 had also been released after their results turned out negative.

The county emergency response team remained tight lipped on the matter.

County Health Executive Dorothy Owino declined to comment on the issue.

On Saturday, she told the Nation that the determination of how long those in quarantine should stay was a technical issue that does not warrant public discussion.

KISUMU TESTS

More people believed to have had contact with the former KPA employee had by Monday tested negative following tests conducted at the KEMRI labs in Kisumu.

By Monday 50 people who were in quarantine in two centres in Siaya town and in Ugenya had been allowed to go home but advised to self-quarantine for seven days after testing negative for Covid-19.

According to Siaya County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialal, out the 50 people, 31 were from Siaya KMTC campus grounds while

19 were released from Urenga KMTC in Ugenya sub-county.

On Monday the Health CEC disclosed that a total of 529 tests had been done cumulatively.

"Siaya still has two positive cases as the rest tested negative. Thirty one people are still at Siaya KMTC," she said.