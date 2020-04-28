Kenya: Nairobi Hospital to Conduct 900 COVID-19 Tests Per Day at Sh10,000

28 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital will be carrying out at least 900 tests per day for the novel coronavirus at a cost of Sh10,000 per person.

According to the hospital's Chief Executive Officer Allan Pamba, the tests will be conducted at the main hospital laboratory with the results of the samples taken available between 6-24 hours.

"The increase in testing capacity was enabled by the deployment of both the Rotor-Gene Q and QIASymphony testing platforms creating an integrated and automated PCR testing setup," he said in a statement.

The charges for the test will include costs of the testing kits, sampling materials and Personal Protective Equipment for hospital staff.

Those who test positive will be required to quarantine at a hospital of their choice as the Ministry of Health follows up on contact tracing.

The hospital currently has a total capacity of 37 COVID-19 isolation beds, 12 of which are ICU beds with plans to expand as the magnitude of pandemic evolves.

Kenya had recorded 363 infections and 14 deaths by April 27.

The hospital staff managing the COVID-19 Isolation Unit includes a multidisciplinary team drawn from the Infection Prevention & Control team, nursing staff, Specialist doctors, counselors and cleaning crew.

"We welcome the public to come for testing in a bid to reduce community infections. We also urge Corporates to partner with us to support the Government's ambition to achieve mass testing," he said.

COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 363, after 8 new confirmations were reported Monday. Deaths are at 14 with recovery cases up by 114.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.