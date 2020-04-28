Kenya: Employers Directed to Inform the Govt of Any Termination of Jobs

28 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Nairobi — Employers have been directed to notify the National Employment Authority of termination of every employee and of each layoff within two weeks of the dismissal.

In a gazette notice, the Authority's Director-General Edith Okoki has asked employers to submit the returns on termination to the government agency through the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System.

Akoki says the move will enable the government to come up with strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the labor and employment sector.

"Hard-copy or email returns will not be accepted and employers are supposed to file returns on the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System at www.nealms.go.ke ," she said.

The Kenyan workforce has been bearing the brunt of the virus with data from the Federation of Kenyan employers revealing that most firms are operating at 50 percent capacity or lower.

A study conducted in early April by market research firm, Consumer Insights, revealed that the coronavirus pandemic had greatly affected the country's workforce with pay cuts and job losses being the norm.

According to the pollster's Managing Director Ndirangu Maina, 86 percent of Kenyans had been adversely affected by the virus whose impact has plunged world economies into turmoil.

A spot-check by Capital FM news revealed that businesses in Nairobi are slowly reopening after a month of inactivity over fears of coronavirus, and in compliance with social distancing measures declared by the government.

On Monday, the government allowed restaurants to re-open, but under strict measures aimed at maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has so far killed 14 people.

"As we play our role as the Ministry of Health, we are also trying to see what measures we can put to keep our economy going. Some of the things that we will expect is that restaurants will now operate between 5 am and 4 pm and not later than that," Kagwe told a Parliamentary Committee.

Most hotels and restaurants were closed from mid-March, soon after the country recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.