South Africa: Pandemics and All Those Other Disasters

From the beginning of modern humanity until now, people have been forced to endure horrific disasters that have killed millions upon millions. Our newest disaster, Covid-19, has barely come close to many of these, yet it seems to completely overwhelm us. What's going on?

Scenic Lake Toba and Samosir Island in the centre of it is on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is the home for a bustling local tourism industry, featuring the local Batak people's striking communal long houses, set on stilts. The Bataks are one of Sumatra's main ethnic groups. They are now divided roughly in half between Muslims and Christians; the families who became deeply devout Christians in the middle of the 19th century, did so after -- quite literally -- cannibalising the first groups of German missionaries. The missionary order persevered, however, and the Bataks are now renowned as enthusiastic choral singers, traders and farmers who grow prodigiously sized vegetables.

But about 75,000 years ago, Toba was not a lake, but instead was a majestic but volcanic mountain. Then, one day, it exploded with the force of one of the greatest super-volcanoes to have occurred during human existence - almost 100 times stronger than that...