Kenya: Okiya Omtatah's Daughter Laid to Rest

27 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The daughter of activist Okiya Omtatah, Maryanne Omtata, who died last week ,was laid to rest over the weekend.

The funeral mass for 21-year-old who died at Bungoma Hospital where she was being treated for malaria after spending a week in coma was laid to rest at her father's home in Kwang'amor Village in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

The Omtatah family said that they will channel the Sh 2 million which they received from well-wishers to help young people develop talent.

"Thank you for showing us that we are not alone in our grief. We are deeply touched by your words of condolence and are thankful for being there for us at this difficult time. Your prayers, thoughtfulness, generosity and support during this difficult time is greatly appreciated," the bereaved father said.

The funeral was also attended by the wife of Busia County governor Mrs Judy Ojaamong and Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

The deceased was pursuing a Diploma course in Diplomacy and International Relations at Riara University.

She was the third born in a family of two brothers and a sister.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.