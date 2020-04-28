Kenya: Okiya Omtatah's Daughter Laid to Rest

The daughter of activist Okiya Omtatah, Maryanne Omtata, who died last week ,was laid to rest over the weekend.

The funeral mass for 21-year-old who died at Bungoma Hospital where she was being treated for malaria after spending a week in coma was laid to rest at her father's home in Kwang'amor Village in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

The Omtatah family said that they will channel the Sh 2 million which they received from well-wishers to help young people develop talent.

"Thank you for showing us that we are not alone in our grief. We are deeply touched by your words of condolence and are thankful for being there for us at this difficult time. Your prayers, thoughtfulness, generosity and support during this difficult time is greatly appreciated," the bereaved father said.

The funeral was also attended by the wife of Busia County governor Mrs Judy Ojaamong and Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

The deceased was pursuing a Diploma course in Diplomacy and International Relations at Riara University.

She was the third born in a family of two brothers and a sister.