South Africa: Brothers Arrested for House Robbery in Carnarvon

28 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Carnarvon have arrested brothers aged 32 and 36 in connection with the case of house robbery.

On Monday, 27 April 2020, the two brothers attacked a couple at their home in Carnarvon at about 14:30. The victims were threatened with a knife and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phone and meat. The suspects fled on foot and, within an hour, one suspect was arrested in Carnarvon.

This morning, 28 April 2020, the other suspect was arrested in Carnarvon. Police managed to recover some portion of the robbed money and the meat. The robbed cellphone has not yet been recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded members for their swift response which led to the arrest of the suspects. He further emphasised that zero tolerance has been adopted in the Northern Cape as part rooting out all forms of criminality, thus stamping the authority of the state.

The brothers are expected to appear before the Carnarvon Magistrates court tomorrow, 29 April 2020 and police will oppose will oppose the release of the suspects on bail.

Police investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.