South Africa: Brothers Arrested for House Robbery in Carnarvon

press release

Police in Carnarvon have arrested brothers aged 32 and 36 in connection with the case of house robbery.

On Monday, 27 April 2020, the two brothers attacked a couple at their home in Carnarvon at about 14:30. The victims were threatened with a knife and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phone and meat. The suspects fled on foot and, within an hour, one suspect was arrested in Carnarvon.

This morning, 28 April 2020, the other suspect was arrested in Carnarvon. Police managed to recover some portion of the robbed money and the meat. The robbed cellphone has not yet been recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded members for their swift response which led to the arrest of the suspects. He further emphasised that zero tolerance has been adopted in the Northern Cape as part rooting out all forms of criminality, thus stamping the authority of the state.

The brothers are expected to appear before the Carnarvon Magistrates court tomorrow, 29 April 2020 and police will oppose will oppose the release of the suspects on bail.

Police investigation continues.