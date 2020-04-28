South Africa: Funerals Suspended in Parts of Province As COVID-19 Infections Rise

analysis

A kingdom in the rural Eastern Cape has suspended funerals as the rate of Coronavirus infections keep climbing in the province, with many of the cases being linked to funerals. Meanwhile, the MEC for Health has warned that there might come a time when people testing positive will no longer be given a chance to self-isolate, but will be taken to state quarantine sites. She said she was shocked by communities ignoring lockdown regulations.

The AmaMpondomise Kingdom under King Zwelozuko Matiwane has taken a drastic decision to suspend all gatherings including funerals as part of combating an increasing number of coronavirus infections in the Eastern Cape.

This comes as the MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba, said on Monday 27 April that there might come a time when the provincial government will no longer allow people to self-isolate, as coronavirus infections are rapidly spreading in the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of coronavirus infections a national disaster on 15 March and subsequently ordered that the country go into lockdown on 27 March. Lockdown regulations are expected to be slightly relaxed from 1 May.

Gomba said there had been widespread disregard of lockdown regulations in Nelson Mandela Bay, currently the...