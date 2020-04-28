South Africa: Swift Action Leads to Arrest of Armed Robbers

press release

Yesterday police officers from the EThekwini Central Task Team responded swiftly to a report of a business robbery on Carlow Road in Bonela. Investigations led the police officers to Cato Crest where two men aged 21 and 27 were arrested. The suspects were found in possession of a pistol with five rounds of ammunition, hammer and a screwdriver.

It is alleged that yesterday at 14:00, two armed men entered a supermarket in Bonela and demanded cellphones and cash at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's bakkie. A case of robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation. Prompt police investigation led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a firearm. The bakkie was found abandoned in Cato Manor.

The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. A thorough police investigation has linked the suspects to four robbery cases and the investigation to link them to other pending cases is continuing. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the commission of any crime.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the rapid response by the police which led to the arrest of the suspects.