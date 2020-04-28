South Africa: Swift Action Leads to Arrest of Armed Robbers

28 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday police officers from the EThekwini Central Task Team responded swiftly to a report of a business robbery on Carlow Road in Bonela. Investigations led the police officers to Cato Crest where two men aged 21 and 27 were arrested. The suspects were found in possession of a pistol with five rounds of ammunition, hammer and a screwdriver.

It is alleged that yesterday at 14:00, two armed men entered a supermarket in Bonela and demanded cellphones and cash at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's bakkie. A case of robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation. Prompt police investigation led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a firearm. The bakkie was found abandoned in Cato Manor.

The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. A thorough police investigation has linked the suspects to four robbery cases and the investigation to link them to other pending cases is continuing. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the commission of any crime.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the rapid response by the police which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.