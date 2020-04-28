South Africa: Unpacking Investment-Linked Living Annuities

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bruce Cameron

No one generic pension fund product provider is better than another. They offer different solutions to different people. But research by Alexander Forbes shows that not enough research is actually done, particularly in the first 10 years, to establish the best solution.

If you have sufficient capital on which to retire, you can use almost any retirement annuity on offer and preferably a combination of a living annuity and a guaranteed annuity.

But, even if you retire with sufficient capital, and then make mistakes in investing your retirement capital, you are likely to become unstuck.

The one thing all retirees and soon-to-be retired people need to know is how to manage their investments to ensure it provides a sustainable income, given these repeated shocks. These shocks are likely to get worse and, in particular, need to be taken into account by people who are in the disinvestment stage of their lives.

I am going to deal with the main selling points of living annuities made by product providers and what you must take into account.

Right now, 90% of pensioners, by amount, buy living annuities, investing R585-billion in 2018, with all their risks, as opposed to traditional annuities, where you...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

