Kenya: New Team of Detectives Takes Over Sergeant Kenei Murder Case

New detectives from homicide department have taken over the investigations into the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to the office of the Deputy President.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the other officers who were handling the case have been moved from DCI.

LOOPHOLES

"There were removed from the case after it was realized there were loopholes in the way they conducted their investigations into the death of the deceased officer," said the source who sought anonymity.

Last week three officers who are Kenei's former colleagues at the office of the Deputy President, were grilled and recorded statements concerning the murder of the officer.

"The DCI also summoned Kenei's father, and he was expected to shed more light on statements he has been making that he was told to accept the fact that his son committed suicide," a sleuth attached to the DCI headquarters said.

The detectives also wanted to understand Kenei's last visit at their home in Rongai and what he was doing at his workplace on the day he was meant to be off duty.

ARMS DEAL SCANDAL

According to our source, the three officers who were interrogated concerning Mr Kenei's murder were summoned after the DCI successfully retrieved data that had been deleted from his phone.

They have also managed to get his last calls, who he spoke to, and the kind of communication he had with the individuals before he died.

The new detectives will also question individuals involved in the Sh 39.5 billion arms deal scandal.

The DCI still believes that the deceased did not commit suicide, and there was something fishy about his death, which occurred just days after former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was summoned concerning the firearm scandal in the DP's office.