South Africa: Matjhabeng Member of Mayoral Committee and Wife Appear in Court

press release

The 32-year-old Matjhabeng Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Safety, Teboho Lushaba and wife Nonhle Lushaba (34) appeared in Welkom Magistrate court today, 28 April 2020, on two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms, two counts of possession of live ammunition and bribery, and were released on R5000 bail to appear again on the 03 June 2020.

This follows their arrest on 23 April 2020, after an intelligence driven information led the Welkom POP Reaction Team led to a house in 2010 Village, Thabong where the couple was found. During the search the police found a shotgun, a 9mm pistol as well as live ammunition. The search continued to the suspect's vehicles where more ammunition was found in one of the cars.

Whilst the police were busy with investigation outside, the suspect allegedly approached some of the members and gave them a plastic bag containing an undisclosed amount of money, allegedly for them squash the case as he didn't want to lose his MMC position. The members refused the bribe and the couple was arrested.

Investigation continues.