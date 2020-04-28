South Africa: 'Unpeople' and 'Unmoney' - an Activist Counts the Costs of the 'Uncounted'

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network, has long been an activist on issues pertaining to tax havens. In this short, crisp book, he examines the challenges and costs stemming from the failure to accurately count the sheer numbers of those living at the bottom of the income pyramid and the wealth those at the top have accumulated. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought some of these issues to the fore.

In The Uncounted, Alex Cobham asks us to imagine a world in which "unpeople" at the bottom are not counted, and where "unmoney" at the top is also uncounted. This is a global economy, he writes, "Where the unpeople are denied a political voice and access to public services, while the unmoney escapes taxation, regulation and criminal investigation, allowing corruption and inequality to flourish out of sight."

The sheer scale of the problem is by its very nature hard to quantify. Cobham -- drawing on his own research as well as that of others in related fields -- has tried to provide some sense of the scale.

One example of many cited in this book is the work of Roy Carr-Hill, who estimated in 2013 and 2014 that...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

