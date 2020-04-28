Zambia: Rewards Coming for COVID-19 Medics - Chitalu

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said the recruitment of health workers to enhance the COVID-19 response is 70 per cent complete, assuring that modalities are being worked on to reward frontline staff.

Dr Chilufya said the distribution of appointment letters for the recruited health workers was underway and was on-going into this week.

Speaking when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC's) 'The Sunday Interview' programme, he said bureaucracy would not be condoned in the matter and urged staff dealing with the matter to quicken the appointment process.

Read more