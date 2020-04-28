South Africa: One Month Into Lockdown, in Many Communities Nationwide the Water Situation Is Still Dire

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

One month into lockdown, several communities in South Africa are still without a reliable water supply. In the Eastern Cape leaders who tried to address the situation were arrested and in KwaZulu-Natal women are now harvesting rainwater for communities to wash their hands.

Last week the C-19 Women's Solidarity Forum sent a letter to government with four demands: The immediate supply of water tanks and an investigation into why the communities' concerns (raised many times) were not addressed, that the police and the military stop threatening women who are fetching water and address concerns about water licensing, especially in mining communities.

Meanwhile, several community activists from Centane in the Eastern Cape are due in court in a fortnight after they were arrested for contravening lockdown regulations. They face a fine of R10,000.

Eight men and two women, all members of the community organisation Coastal Links and Inyanda Land Movement, were arrested and charged with convening an illegal gathering on April 14.

They represent the villages of Nobanjane, Ngcizele and Nxaxo. The 600 households in their villages are without water.

"We have been without water since 2017. Our lives and health are now [because of Covid-19] at risk. As community leaders,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.