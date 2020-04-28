South Africa: One Month Into Lockdown, in Many Communities Nationwide the Water Situation Is Still Dire

analysis

One month into lockdown, several communities in South Africa are still without a reliable water supply. In the Eastern Cape leaders who tried to address the situation were arrested and in KwaZulu-Natal women are now harvesting rainwater for communities to wash their hands.

Last week the C-19 Women's Solidarity Forum sent a letter to government with four demands: The immediate supply of water tanks and an investigation into why the communities' concerns (raised many times) were not addressed, that the police and the military stop threatening women who are fetching water and address concerns about water licensing, especially in mining communities.

Meanwhile, several community activists from Centane in the Eastern Cape are due in court in a fortnight after they were arrested for contravening lockdown regulations. They face a fine of R10,000.

Eight men and two women, all members of the community organisation Coastal Links and Inyanda Land Movement, were arrested and charged with convening an illegal gathering on April 14.

They represent the villages of Nobanjane, Ngcizele and Nxaxo. The 600 households in their villages are without water.

"We have been without water since 2017. Our lives and health are now [because of Covid-19] at risk. As community leaders,...