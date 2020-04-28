South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested After a Truck Was Hijacked in Nyanga

press release

Three suspects are expected to appear in court following a hijacking of a meat delivery truck this morning at about 09:20 in Ramaphosa informal settlement in Philippi.

The driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu and while standing at a robot in Govan Mbeki, they were approached by three armed suspects. The suspects demanded the keys and instructed the occupants to sit in the back seat of the truck. They drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement.

The driver and passengers were dropped off and held at gunpoint while the suspects drove further into the informal settlement. A few minutes later one suspect came and told the victims to take the truck and leave the area.

While driving out of the area, the driver stopped a police vehicle and reported the incident to the police officers. While inspecting the truck, police found one suspect inside the truck. The 29 year old man was arrested.

Two suspects were also arrested with meat when police members searched the area.

The three suspects will appear in Athlone Magistrate court this week. A 29-year-old will be charged for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and two aged 23 and 42 will be charged for the possession of stolen property.