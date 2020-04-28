Kenya: Cases Rise to 374 as 11 More Test Positive

Kenya's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 374 on Tuesday as 11 more people tested positive.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also announced that 10 more patients recovered and were discharged, raising Kenya's total number of recoveries to 124.

Dr Aman said seven of the new cases were recorded in Nairobi and four in Mombasa.

Of the cases in Nairobi, four were recorded in Kawangware and one each in Eastleigh, Manji Estate and Kaloleni. Mombasa's cases were all recorded in Kibokoni.

Dr Aman said contact tracing, surveillance and infection control management had been enhanced in the two cities due to increased local transmission.

CASE DISTRIBUTION

Dr Aman said the 11 people were among 589 tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

In terms of case distribution by county, he said Nairobi had 241, Mombasa 97, Kilifi nine, Mandera eight, Kiambu five and Kajiado three.

Kitui, Nakuru and Siaya had two each while Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kwale and Uasin Gishu had one case each.

Dr Aman said two of the new patients were children aged three and that the oldest patient was 75 years old.

He described age groups 30-59 and 15-29 as most active, saying they accounted for 224 and 99 cases respectively.

RESTAURANTS

Regarding the partial reopening of hotels and restaurants, Dr Aman noted that they must meet set standards of hygiene and safety.

He said the government was working on a plan for the mass testing of the staff at such establishments due to challenges regarding essential components of test kits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We encourage facilities that can arrange for private testing of their staff to do so, in consultation with the ministry," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has given the establishments the procedure for the partial reopening.

Besides ensuring all employees are tested, they are to apply for fresh permits and allow the inspection of premises.

STATISTICS

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Africa was 34,197 and the deaths 1,475, according to Worldometer's tally on April 28.

The virus has spread across the world, killed many, altered the definition of normalcy and collapsed economies since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

It had infected at least 3,080,101 people by April 28, with the total number of deaths standing at 212,265 and that of recoveries at 929,077.

The number of active cases stood at 1,938,759, with three per cent or 56,280 of them being critical and the rest mild.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 1,141,342, with 81 per cent or 929,077 being the number of recoveries or those discharged.