Kenya Airways Offers Second Chance to Kenyans Stuck in the UK

28 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyans stuck in the the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been offered them a another chance to return home by Kenya Airways.

Last week, a number of Kenyans in the UK had their hopes of returning home dashed after the national flag carrier cancelled a scheduled flight citing the strict rules on coronavirus in Kenya, which require that all arriving passengers must be Covid-19 free.

The KQ flight that was set to ferry back Kenyans from the UK on Saturday, April 25 was canceled at the last minute.

Kenya's Ambassador to the UK Manoah Esipisu in a communique on Monday said the canceled flight has been rescheduled and will depart London's Heathrow Airport on Monday, May 4.

"Kenya Airways has loaded on its booking system the flight, which is available for sale on a first come first served basis with tickets selling at Sh98,000 for Business class and at Sh54,000 for Economy class per seat," said Esipisu.

He added that all passengers must complete a coronavirus quarantine declaration form and the forms sent by May 2, 2020.

"Passengers may undertake Covid-19 tests from any accredited laboratory and certification issued at least seven days before travel. Kenya High Commission in London, Kenya Airways, or your local General Practitioner (GP) may advise on options for test labs," he said.

COVID-19 TEST

KQ had requested all those interested in flying out of London into Kenya to take the Covid-19 test and present a copy of their medical results at the check-in counter.

Those flying from Kenya were required to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test at Lancet Kenya within 72 hours of flight.

The Embassy asked Kenyans in the diaspora to remain where they are until the lockdown is lifted and air travel is allowed.

The flight is only open to Kenya citizens flying back home, and upon arrival in Nairobi all passengers were to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14-28 days at their own cost as per the government of Kenya guidelines.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide soared past three million on Monday as several European nations began taking steps to reopen their shuttered economies.

Around the world, the pandemic has killed more than 209,000 people and infected more than three million, with death toll in UK surpassing 21,000.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

