Nigeria: Summary of President Muhammadu Buhari's Speech On Lockdown

28 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Here's a summary of President Buhari's speech concerning his adjustments, review and orders on the nature of COVID-19 lockdown nationwide.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave a speech on the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, among other issues, on Monday.

1. Over 10,000 healthcare workers have been trained and PPE distributed to all the states.

2. There is a memorandum of understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations.

3. Insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers.

4. Distribution and expansion of palliatives still ongoing "in a transparent manner."

5. Concerned about isolated security incidents. "I want to assure all Nigerians that your safety and security remain our primary concern."

6. Security agents will get the necessary PPE.

7. No country can afford the full impact of a sustained lockdown, while awaiting the development of vaccines.

8. Phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states effective from Monday, May 4.

9. Nationwide curfew from 8p.m. to 6a.m., except for essential services.

10. Controlled inter-state movement of goods and services, mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public.

11. Physical distancing and personal hygiene, restrictions on social and religious gatherings.

12. Monetary and fiscal authorities shall deploy all the necessary provisions needed for production to continue and, thus, jobs restored.

13.Total 2-week lockdown in Kano State.

That is a summary of President Buhari's speech.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

