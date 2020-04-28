South Africa: Murder Suspects Nabbed With a Firearm in Ntuzuma

28 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An intelligence driven operation was conducted by Pinetown detectives and the Provincial Rapid Response Team in the Inanda and Ntuzuma areas following investigations into a murder and attempted murder case.

The operation was carried out yesterday in the Bester area in Inanda. The team was following up on investigations into a murder and attempted murder case that occurred in Pinetown on 24 April 2020. It is alleged Christopher Duma (57) was shot and fatally wounded while performing his duties as security guard on Dinkelman Road in Pinetown.

A second man was also shot at while on the premises but he was not injured. Four suspects aged between 27 and 42 were arrested at Nkanyamba Road, Bester in Ntuzuma. Two of the suspects were found in illegal possession of a firearm and 32 rounds of ammunition. They are appearing at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court today for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. A vehicle used during the commission the offence was also seized by police. All four suspects will appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court tomorrow on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the speedy arrest of the suspects. "The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of the murder as were as other serious crimes," he said.

